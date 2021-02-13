A 3.9 magnitude earthquake was confirmed six kilometres north of Banff on Saturday, according to Earthquakes Canada.

The quake happened around 6:30 p.m.

“Everybody felt it man, it went right through the whole town!” said Tom, a bartender at St. James Gate.

“That was the first thing that everyone looked for, that a truck hit the building.”

Another resident said the quake lasted less than two seconds.

“We sure felt it, and we were wondering what it was,” Roxanne Maurier said.

“We all said ‘It’s probably an earthquake.’ Yeah. Fairly quick reaction.”

According to Earthquakes Canada, no damage has been reported.