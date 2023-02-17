Earthquakes Canada reports 4.8 magnitude quake recorded west of Port Alice, B.C.
Staff
The Canadian Press
A minor earthquake has been recorded off the west coast of Vancouver Island.
Earthquakes Canada reports a 4.8 magnitude quake struck just before 11 p.m. PST.
The tremor was recorded 166 km west of Port Alice, B.C., at a depth of 10 kilometres.
The federal agency says the quake was not felt.
There are no reports of damage.
No tsunami is expected.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2023.
