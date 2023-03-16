Earthquakes rattle northern Alberta, no reports of damage

An area northwest of Edmonton has been rattled by mild earthquakes and a series of aftershocks.

Natural Resources Canada says the first quake hit at 8:46 a.m., and was centred about 30 kilometres outside the hamlet of Reno, Alta.

It says it had a magnitude of 4.5, while the second one measured 4.6.

The federal agency says a second earthquake hit at 8:59 a.m. and "an aftershock sequence is in progress" southeast of Peace River, Alta.

There have been several reports of people feeling the tremors, which were about five kilometres underground.

Natural Resources Canada says there have been no reports of damage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2023.