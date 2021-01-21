Manitoba is easing restrictions for some parts of the province, allowing designated people to visit in homes and allowing stores to reopen along with barbershops and hair salons.

On Thursday, the province released its new round of health orders that will take effect on Saturday, Jan. 23. The new health orders will ease the following restrictions for the areas of Winnipeg, Southern Health, Interlake-Eastern, and Prairie Mountain Health:

People will now be able to designate two family members or friends to visit inside their homes;

Groups of up to five people plus household members can visit outdoors on private property;

Funerals may now have up to 10 people plus an officiant;

Retail stores may reopen with no restrictions on what they are allowed to sell. Stores must follow physical distancing requirements and capacity remains capped at 25 per cent or 250 people, whichever is lower;

Barbershops and hairstylists may reopen at 25 per cent capacity, though they must collect information for contact tracing;

Non-regulated health services, including pedorthists and reflexologists, are allowed to reopen, though they must collect information for contact tracing.

The province said, given the climbing cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Health Region, the entire region, along with Churchill, will remain under the strict code red health orders with no changes.

The new round of health orders will remain in place for three weeks.

This is a developing story. More details to come.