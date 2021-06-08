Easing of border restrictions to apply to those fully vaccinated: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the eventual easing of travel restrictions and quarantine rules will apply to those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Trudeau said he understands all Canadians are eager to travel again but patience is needed until more individuals have received a second dose of the vaccine.

“It’s very clear that even though one dose has allowed us to significantly protect Canadians, to remove many of the pressures from our public health systems, it is still an incomplete protection. We need people to get the full two doses of their vaccines and that’s why easing of restrictions will be focused on Canadians who are fully vaccinated,” he said.

Trudeau added that the government will continue to consult with provinces about what they believe to be the most appropriate steps to easing restrictions. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has been vocal about the need to enhance border controls, namely at the U.S. land border, citing variant spread in the province.

The current non-essential travel restrictions with the U.S. have been in place since March, 2020 and are set to expire on June 21. The provision exempts the flow of trade and commerce, as well as vital health-care workers such as nurses who live and work on opposite sides of the border.

On whether the government is aiming to start easing measures around that time, the prime minister said his team is in talks with medical professionals and epidemiologists in Canada and the U.S. and that a formal announcement is expected in the next several weeks.

Calls have been made to the Biden administration by American politicians to set their sights on a July 4 reopening with Canada.

In a March letter addressed to U.S. President Joe Biden, Rep. Brian Higgins of New York, who also chairs the congressional Northern Border Caucus, wrote that the current border restriction between the two countries "tears at the fabric of our community and is a critical problem for individuals, families, and businesses."

Canada’s COVID-19 Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel, comprised of infectious disease specialists and public health experts, laid out an extensive framework for how to adapt quarantine and testing rules for those not vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated arriving into the country.

For unvaccinated travellers it recommends the usual 72 hour pre-departure test, arrival test, approved quarantine plan, and a day seven follow-up test.

For partially vaccinated travellers, it recommends they provide “acceptable” proof of vaccination, as defined by the government, with the stipulation that those “outside the maximum recommended 2-dose interval period are considered unvaccinated.” All other steps remain the same as those applied to unvaccinated travellers except quarantine is required only until confirmation of a negative PCR test, with no follow-up at the seven day mark.

For the fully vaccinated, it recommends that travellers provide “acceptable” proof of vaccination, as defined by the government, and the removal of the pre-departure test requirement. It proposes a PCR test upon arrival only for surveillance purposes. No quarantine is required unless the on-arrival test returns positive.

In all scenarios it recommends scrapping entirely the government’s quarantine hotel program.