Easing restrictions helps but recovery will take years, says restaurant industry

The owner of a downtown Fredericton patisserie and café, says her dream eight years ago was to build a business that brings people together over dessert.

Now, her dream is to survive until the end of the pandemic, and begin to recover.

Patti Hollenberg says her bank account dwindles every day. She’s lost weight from working so much, and is reaching the point of burn-out. But, she hopes to make it to the other side, and bring people together again.

“I know people keep harping on it – support local – but my God, it’s so important, so important,” said Hollenberg.

She is pleased to see some restrictions have eased for businesses over the last week in the Maritimes.

In N.B., restaurants and retailers can open to as many people as possible with physical distancing. It’s the same for retailers in N.S., but restaurants are operating at 75 per cent capacity.

“Undoubtedly, the worst two years that most businesses will ever experience in their business life,” said Fredericton Chamber of Commerce CEO Krista Ross. “People need to make that conscious choice, they want those businesses to succeed and to be able to continue, they’re going to need to support them.”

Restaurants Canada says easing restrictions certainly helps – allowing businesses to open to more people – and that consumers are starting to feel ‘a little more comfortable to go out.’

But 68 per cent of restaurants have revealed they’re losing money.

Government support could go a long way, says Luc Erjavec, vice-president, Atlantic Canada at Restaurants Canada.

“Waving fees, license permits, expanding wholesale pricing of beverage and alcohol, just measures that really puts money in the jeans of operators and allows them to get back on their feet, and continue to offer tourists and locals the great products that New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada are used to receiving,” he said.

Hollenberg is now dreaming of the day where people can return to her café with confidence, share stories and laughs, over a dessert.