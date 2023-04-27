East Airdrie apartment building repeatedly targeted by car prowlers
Authorities in Airdrie are looking for help to identify people who they say are behind a series of car prowlings at an apartment building on the city's east side.
RCMP say the same three suspects are wanted in a number of incidents that occurred at an East Lake condominium in March and April:
- Overnight from March 5 and 6;
- At 4:35 a.m. on March 13;
- At 2:25 a.m. on March 23; and
- At 2:30 a.m. on April 5.
Police say in each of the incidents, the suspects were seen entering the building's parking garage and taking items from vehicles.
"In some cases, vehicles were left unlocked; in other instances suspects gained entry," police said in a release.
"Police would like to remind the public to remove valuables from vehicles and to keep them locked."
The suspects are described as two males and a female, all of whom have light complexions.
Anyone with information about the incidents or can identify the suspects involved are asked to contact Airdrie RCMP by calling 403-945-7267.
Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.
