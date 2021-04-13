East Algoma OPP deploys spike belt near Massey; suspect caught following foot chase

A 21-year-old Oakville, Ont., resident is facing charges after a driver near Blind River passed police while travelling 191 km/h in a 90 km/hr zone.

The incident took place Monday around 7:43 a.m. when Ontario Provincial Police saw the speeding driver travelling on Highway 17, which passed the police cruiser that had its emergency lights activated.

"The suspect vehicle made attempts to avoid police and at approximately 9:15 a.m., a spike belt was successfully deployed on Highway 17 in the Municipality of Huron Shores (east of the Town of Thessalon) and eventually came to a stop due to tire damage," the OPP said in a news release Tuesday.

Several special police units were mobilized, including the OPP's Northeast Canine Unit and the handler's general service dog, Ottis.

"The driver exited the vehicle ran into a wooded area," police said. "A foot chase ensued with officers arresting the driver."

The Oakville resident is charged with dangerous driving, fleeing police, stunt driving and three counts of driving while suspended.

The suspect appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice video bail in Blind River on Tuesday and was released by way of release order.