East Algoma OPP lay charges after pickup truck hits cyclist, flees the scene

A 56-year-old suspended driver from Blind River is charged with leaving the scene of an accident after a July 17 incident in which a cyclist was hit by a pickup truck.

East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday they were called around 9:45 p.m. to Village Road in Mississauga First Nation.

"Investigation determined the driver was travelling northbound on Village Road when the pickup truck struck a cyclist and then fled the scene," police said.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 56-year-old is now charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, obstructing police and driving while suspended.

The accused has a court date before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Sept. 1.