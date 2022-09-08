East Algoma OPP receive complaints about election sign tampering

Ontario Provincial Police in East Algoma says it has received multiple complaints about municipal election signs being defaced.

"Any act of mischief committed in relation to election signs is a criminal offence," police said in a news release Thursday.

"Several occurrences have been reported to the OPP involving mischief to election signs posted at various locations. Those persons found committing such offences will be charged accordingly. In many cases, these signs are posted on private property."

Being on private property is trespassing, police said.

"The right to post such materials is clearly defined by statute," the release said.

"Deliberate destruction or unlawful removal is governed by the Criminal Code of Canada. Vandalism is a mischief charge, while stealing signs brings a charge of theft."

If anyone has any information about this type of activity or any other crime, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.