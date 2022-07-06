East Algoma OPP say shotgun, morphine stolen during break and enter

Ontario Provincial police say guns and drugs were stolen during a break and enter Tuesday on Kensington Road in the Town of Desbarats.

East Algoma OPP were called shortly after 10:15 a.m. to respond to the incident, police said in a news release Wednesday.

“Investigators have determined that sometime between 12 p.m. July 4 and 9:30 a.m. July 5, unknown suspects(s) entered the residence through a basement door and damaged a gun cabinet that contained three firearms,” police said in the release.

“Drawers and cabinets throughout the residence and a jewelry box had been opened and gone through as well.”

Items stolen include a .308 Savage rifle, two Remington 12-gauge shotguns, jewelry and prescription medications, including morphine tablets.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact their local police.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.