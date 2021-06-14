East Calgary clinic offers drop-in first dose vaccinations

The East Calgary Health Centre is now offering no-appointment-necessary, drop-in first dose COVID-19 immunizations.

The clinic, located at 4715 Eighth Avenue S.E., will be offering drop-in first dose vaccines Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. through 7:30 p.m.

Those visiting the East Calgary Health Centre will receive an mRNA vaccine, which is Pfizer or Moderna.

People who would rather schedule a first dose vaccine can call the clinic at 403-955-1400.

Anyone wishing to be immunized is asked to bring an Alberta Health Card if they have one, and photo ID. You are also required to wear a face mask and use hand sanitizer.