East end Canadian Tire evacuated while police search for robbery suspect
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Drew Postey
The Canadian Tire in east Regina was evacuated Tuesday morning while the Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested a robbery suspect.
RPS was first called to a residence on East Haughton Road around 9:30 a.m. where the suspect had barricaded himself inside.
The suspect then jumped from a balcony and ran to the nearby store, RPS said in a news release.
Police believed the suspect had a weapon and alerted the store, requesting that staff and customers evacuate.
Officers located the male suspect and took him safely into custody around 10:15 a.m., according to RPS.
The investigation is still underway, RPS said further details will be released once they’re available.
