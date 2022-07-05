East end Canadian Tire evacuated while police search for robbery suspect

The Canadian Tire in east Regina was evacuated Tuesday morning while the Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested a robbery suspect.

RPS was first called to a residence on East Haughton Road around 9:30 a.m. where the suspect had barricaded himself inside.

The suspect then jumped from a balcony and ran to the nearby store, RPS said in a news release.

Police believed the suspect had a weapon and alerted the store, requesting that staff and customers evacuate.

Officers located the male suspect and took him safely into custody around 10:15 a.m., according to RPS.

The investigation is still underway, RPS said further details will be released once they’re available.