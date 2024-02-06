East end condo development gets rezoning nod from Windsor committee

A committee of Windsor council has recommended the rezoning of lands required for a 291-unit condominium development planned for east Windsor.

“Gateway Gardens” is a development planned by Alta Nota Custom Homes and if approved by council, will consist of two seven storey condo buildings and one six storey building at the corner of Lauzon Road and McHugh Street in east Windsor.

The land sits adjacent to a recent housing development by Farhi Holdings at the former GM Trim plant, next to the WFCU Centre. The land was previously zoned for industrial use and requires residential zoning from council in order to proceed.

Developer Mariusz Buchcic says his previous developments consist mainly of single-family homes, but he’s moving into the multi-unit construction space because that’s where demand exists.

“I see the market changing. We have started some smaller projects, not quite as large as this one, but I seems like the market is moving in that direction,” said Buchcic, who owns the land and is eager to develop.

This development would feature three buildings, each six-to-seven storeys tall, with 1.25 parking spaces per unit. The buildings would feature a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom suites.

Buchcic said he’d like to see the project incorporate affordable units.

“We are definitely looking at the affordable side. We haven't looked at yet but we will definitely look deeper into that and we would definitely be leaning into that, if it's possible,” he said.

Buchcic wants to get shovels in the ground once he gets council approval, but notes the market conditions need to be right.

“The interest rate is basically what we're waiting for to come down and as soon as we get the phone calls from the buyers, then we'll start building,” he said.

The Development and Heritage Standing Committee unanimously supported the rezoning application.

“Another 291 units as we really push for our housing goals,” said committee chair, Jim Morrison, quite emphatically. “And I certainly hope things move quickly through the planning process and into the building department as soon as possible.”