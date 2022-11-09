East Ferris hold Remembrance Day ceremony ahead of Nov. 11

The bagpipes played, the wreaths were laid, heads were bowed, appreciation expressed in silence.

East Ferris’ Remembrance Day ceremony was held at the cenotaph Wednesday and it showed a sign of courtesy, respect and gratefulness.

"I served in Korea. It's a part of my life being in the service,” said Royal Canadian Navy veteran Bob Irving.

“I went over after the ceasefire in 1953-1955."

The ceremony was attended by students from Ferris Glen Public School and Ecole Saint-Thomas D'aquin. Two students participated in the ceremony reading ‘In Flanders Fields’ in French and English.

Leading up to Remembrance Day, they were studying the war and the sacrifices made. Also in attendance: legion members, delegates, the public, veterans and soldiers from Petawawa.

"We’ve been taught some of the wars that have happened and how many soldiers have died," said Grade 4 Student Mya Sears.

Sears’ classmate, Sabrina Yackobeck, said it’s important for students to learn the history and significance of Remembrance Day.

"It's very, very good for us to learn about it so we can teach our kids about it and the next generation,” she said.

Irving said his heart filled with joy seeing the children, poppies pinned to their coats, come out to the cenotaph and pay their respects.

"It's great to see the kids,” he said. “It brings me back to my years in school and we had Remembrance Day ceremonies.”

East Ferris Mayor Pauline Rochefort paid tribute to a close friend, Second World Ward veteran Graham Elliot, who died 10 days before his 98th birthday.

"He was one of the soldiers that had landed on Normandy Beach in 1944,” she said.

“But unfortunately he passed away."

East Ferris always holds its ceremony a few days before Nov. 11 because some legion members, delegates and veterans enjoy going to other ceremonies that day and the municipality doesn't want to conflict with their schedule.

"We must never forget that our freedom is not free and today is a very important day to reflect on that,” said Rochefort.

As all of Canada looks toward a somber day of reflection on Friday, the students said it best.

“Remember the soldiers who fought for our freedom,” said Grade 4 student Olivia Berter.