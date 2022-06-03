East Ferris launches 'Safer You, Safer Me' campaign
While election signs are starting to come down now that the provincial election campaign is over, a new type of sign is appearing on lawns in a community near North Bay.
Around 100 signs were given out and spoken for within the first week of a new campaign in East Ferris, according to its Mayor Pauline Rochefort.
She said the campaign is called 'Safer You, Safer Me' and it's to encourage drivers to slow down.
"As people see these signs, there's hope that it will serve as a reminder of the need to slow down, the purpose of slowing down. So certainly, part of it is an educational campaign," said Rochefort.
The Ontario Provincial Police also support the movement.
"Speeding is an issue everywhere, including small towns, large towns and on our highways," said Carlo Berardi, the media relations officer for the OPP's northeast region.
"It is one of the four major factors of causing collisions and fatalities in the province. Safety on our roadways is everyone's responsibility. So please when you're driving ensure that you're focused on driving," he added.
Both the OPP and East Ferris are encouraging people to contact police if they suspect someone is speeding.
-
