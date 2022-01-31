East Kildonan fire destroys condo construction site, displaces residents

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) has officially cleared the scene of a large fire that destroyed a condominium complex under construction and a nearby parking garage, as well as damaging two other buildings and displacing residents.

According to a news release from the WFPS, crews were able to clear the scene at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.

“A fire watch has been established so crews will revisit the site throughout the day to check for smouldering debris and hotspots,” the WFPS said in a release. “The Winnipeg Police Service remain at the scene at this time.”

Kimberly Avenue has reopened to traffic, but drivers and pedestrians are advised to use caution as the area may still be slippery.

Firefighters responded to the fire, located at London Street and Kimberly Avenue Monday afternoon at approximately 3:30 p.m.

“I get out. Oh my gosh,” Africah Rukundo, who lives in the area, said on Monday. “Flames were flying over from there over this house just close to mine. I was worried that maybe it was the end of the world.”

Scott Wilkinson, assistant chief with WFPS, said the fire spread quickly to a parking garage and two adjacent condo buildings.

“Buildings under construction are almost like lumber yards,” he said Monday night. “They go up very, very quickly. There are no extinguishment options. They are open-air. When (firefighters) departed the station, they could see extensive fire and smoke.

“When they arrived, they immediately set up defensive operations to try and keep it out of the condominiums. There was no way to stop the construction building from burning.”

Wilkinson said no injuries were reported, but some vehicles in the parking lot were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The WFPS said the building under construction and the parking garage belonging to the neighbouring condo complex are considered total losses. The two condo buildings suffered extensive fire, water and smoke damage.

Firefighters said those who had to evacuate from 765 and 775 Kimberly Avenue should reach out to their insurance providers and contact their management company for updates on when they can access their suites.