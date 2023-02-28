East Lions Community Centre to reopen following partial roof collapse

The East Lions Community Centre is scheduled to reopen after a portion of the roof collapsed Friday.

Officials say their scheduled recreation programming will resume on Wednesday.

On the evening of Feb. 25, a portion of the canopy soffit outside of the community centre in London, Ont.'s Argyle neighbourhood came loose and fell to the ground.

A release from the city states, “Engineers will perform a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the collapse, identify repair specifications, and estimate repair costs.”

The city would like to thank residents for their patience during this time.

“We took the extra step, the precautionary measure of removing that same soffit fixture from the south side entrance as well, so we know that problem won’t happen at the other entrance for now while we continue to investigate what went on,” explained Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis, who represents the east ends ward as its city councillor.

Recreation program registration is available through Play Your Way online.

— With files from CTV News London's Daryl Newcombe