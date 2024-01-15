East London, Ont. manufacturer expanding with multi-million dollar investment
Starlim North America Corp. is known as a global leader in the area of liquid silicone injection molding in sectors including health care and automotive.
After attracting a new contract, the company is now expanding with a multi-million dollar investment and help from the province.
“Starlim is putting about $10.4 million, and the Province of Ontario is providing $2.3 million mostly in loans,” Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development, job creation and trade said in an announcement on Monday. “It’s really important that we continue to support companies like Starlim here in Ontario.”
The company currently employs 140 workers and they will be hiring 26 more because of the investment.
“It means that we can continue to grow,” said Vijai Lakshmikanthan, CEO of Starlim North America Corp. “This new process that we’ve put together can be applied to many different applications so we look forward to the new business that will come about.”
Starlim has been in London since 2002 and this latest investment helps secure its long-term future.
“We want to be in an environment that is continually growing,” Lakshmikanthan added.
