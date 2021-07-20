East Preston, N.S., home destroyed after two fires; police investigating as suspicious

Police in Nova Scotia are investigating a pair of suspicious fires set at a home in East Preston over 12 hours on Monday into early Tuesday morning.

Halifax District RCMP say at approximately 2:25 p.m. on July 19, emergency crews responded to a structure fire on Lower Partridge River Road in East Preston.

Police say the garage attached to a home was on fire. The garage was destroyed and the fire was believed to be suspicious in nature.

Less than 12 hours later, at 1:50 a.m. on July 20, emergency crews responded to a second structure fire at the same address on Lower Partridge River Road. The home was on fire and destroyed.

No one was injured during theses incidents. Police say the cause of the fires is under investigation, but do believe they are suspicious in nature

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.