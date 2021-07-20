East Preston, N.S., home destroyed after two fires; police investigating as suspicious
Police in Nova Scotia are investigating a pair of suspicious fires set at a home in East Preston over 12 hours on Monday into early Tuesday morning.
Halifax District RCMP say at approximately 2:25 p.m. on July 19, emergency crews responded to a structure fire on Lower Partridge River Road in East Preston.
Police say the garage attached to a home was on fire. The garage was destroyed and the fire was believed to be suspicious in nature.
Less than 12 hours later, at 1:50 a.m. on July 20, emergency crews responded to a second structure fire at the same address on Lower Partridge River Road. The home was on fire and destroyed.
No one was injured during theses incidents. Police say the cause of the fires is under investigation, but do believe they are suspicious in nature
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
-
Gun fired by Winnipeg police officer during arrest in Glenelm neighbourhoodPolice said an officer fired a gun during an arrest in the Glenelm neighbourhood Tuesday.
-
'When is papa coming?': Canadians stranded in India frustrated by travel ban extensionOn Monday, federal transport minister Omar Alghabra, announced an extension to the ban on flights arriving in Canada from India. The ban is set to end on Aug. 21, though it could be renewed again at that point.
-
Shooting death inside Main Street hotel was targeted, say Vancouver policeTwo suspects are alleged to have fled the scene and police say they haven't been found.
-
Alberta makes top 50 most beautiful movie locationsBig 7 Travel ranked their top 50 most beautiful movie locations around the globe, and the province of Alberta made it in.
-
Early info shows B.C. heat wave death toll likely much higher than U.S. neighboursThe temperatures were similar, the response from residents identical, so why did B.C. see so many more suspected heat-related deaths from last month’s brutal heat dome than Washington and Oregon?
-
Saskatoon man arrested, facing child pornography chargesThe Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit has charged a man from Saskatoon with child pornography offences.
-
Vulcan gets into Olympic spirit, supporting local rubgy star Keyara WardleyVulcan, Alberta may be known as the “Official Star Trek Capital of Canada” but with the Tokyo Olympics about to begin many residents are turning their focus to an out of this world athlete, Keyara Wardley.
-
-
Point Roberts grocery store owner says not opening border to Canadians could be final blow for her businessOttawa’s decision to allow fully-vaccinated Americans to enter Canada starting August 9th, without a matching plan from the U.S. that allows Canadians to enter, is frustrating American business owners.