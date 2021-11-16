East Regina death deemed city's 13th homicide
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
The Regina Police Service says a weekend death in the city’s east end is now being investigated as the 13th homicide of 2021.
Police identified the man as 29-year-old Ahi S. Ebrotie of Regina. His body was found in an apartment building in the 2100 block of Heseltine Road on Sunday morning.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
N.B. reports 43 recoveries and 34 new cases as active case total drops to 516Health officials in New Brunswick reported Tuesday that 43 people have recovered from COVID-19 and there are 34 new cases of the virus, with the number of active cases dropping to 516.
-
'Our guests are excited to come back': Movie audiences heading back to theatresIt didn't happen overnight, but it seems audiences are rediscovering their love for watching movies in the theatre.
-
Some COVID-19 travel rules to be waived for Canadians stranded by B.C. floodsSome COVID-19 border rules will be waived to help Canadians stranded by flooding in B.C. get home.
-
Métis time capsule buried in North Bay aims to preserve culture and historyTuesday marks the 26th annual Louis Riel Day. A day to honour Riel’s contributions to protecting the history and identity of Métis people.
-
Sask. RCMP fly Métis Nation flag in Saskatoon, Prince Albert on Louis Riel DaySaskatchewan RCMP raised the Métis Nation flag in front of several RCMP detachments on Tuesday to honour Louis Riel Day.
-
Ski shops, resorts in southern Alberta preparing for upcoming ski seasonIt's not exactly winter yet, but excitement is building for the upcoming ski season.
-
'Worst weather storm in a century': What's next after B.C. flooding and mudslidesIt was a natural disaster that took B.C. by surprise, officials say of a fierce fall storm that swept through the southern half of the province causing severe flooding and mudslides.
-
Sen. Josee Forest-Niesing home after month in hospital fighting COVID-19A senator who contracted COVID-19 despite being double vaccinated has returned home after a month in hospital. However, Sen. Josee Forest-Niesing is facing a potentially lengthy recovery due to a history of lung problems.
-
Vancouver Island sees record-breaking rainfall during weekend stormWhat has already been a busy year of intense weather systems on Vancouver Island got a little busier this past weekend.