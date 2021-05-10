East Vancouver home repainted after tenants cover its exterior with graffiti

A neighbourhood eyesore in East Vancouver got a much-needed coat of fresh paint, covering extensive graffiti.

Earlier this month, a house on the corner of Kaslo and Dundas streets was covered in graffiti and extensively damaged after witnesses say a series of blowout parties were held.

The home, which was rented out, was slated for demolition, but with a permit-processing backlog due to the pandemic, its tear-down date isn't until the early summer.

"Officers did speak with the tenants, who were co-operative with police and agreed to end their party," Vancouver Police Department’s Const. Tania Visintin told CTV News Vancouver last weekend.

"They are moving out and the house is slated to be torn down."

The graffiti, which included repeated profanity, covered nearly every exterior surface of the property.

But on Friday, crews showed up at the property to give it a fresh coat of paint.

"There's a lot of nice homes, this is a family neighbourhood and we all take pride in our homes so it was nice to see them fence it up and to paint over it," said Kelly Brandt, who lives nearby.

"I have a son, he's young, and it's not really nice to see vandalism all over a house … it was kind of a let down."