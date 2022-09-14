East Vancouver theatre facing backlash over screening of controversial adult film

A theatre in East Vancouver is facing backlash over a one-night-only screening of “Deep Throat” marking the controversial adult film’s 50th anniversary.

Corinne Lea, owner of The Rio Theatre on East Broadway, stood by the decision to screen the film Wednesday, calling it “culturally and historically significant.”

“It’s one of the first (adult) films that was built around a narrative, which changed pornography moving forward,” Lea told CTV News.

Some people, however, find the film offensive and believe the screening should be cancelled.

A group from the Vancouver Rape Relief and Women’s Shelter is planning to protest outside the theatre ahead of the show. A representative told CTV News they are doing so because the main actor, Linda Lovelace, has said she was coerced into making the film by her abusive husband. Lovelace died in 2002.

The son and daughter of the film’s director, Gerard Damiano, are in Vancouver to promote the screening, and suggested Lovelace had a complicated relationship with “Deep Throat,” but that the issue isn’t black and white.

“If there was actual truth to the (idea) that she participated in the film against her will, we couldn’t stand behind it,” said Gerard Damiano, Jr. “Now what happened before the film, what happened after the film, what her relationship was with her husband, was a very different story.”

“The film contains absolutely no sexual violence and does not promote sexual violence in any way,” said Lea. “If it did, we wouldn’t be screening it.”

Damiano’s son and daughter will be participating in a panel discussion following the film as well. A film professor and two advocates for sex workers are also among the panelists.

Lea says she’s expecting a busy night both in and outside The Rio on Wednesday night, but hopes the protest stays peaceful and guests of her theatre are safe. Doors open for the show at 7 p.m., the film begins at 8 p.m.