East Village death update: Calgary police release photo

Calgary police have released a photo of a person of interest in a deadly assault in the East Village earlier this week.

The victim, who is also shown in the photo, was found in medical distress on a sidewalk in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue S.E. at around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

He was transported to hospital where he later died.

The victim, who hasn't yet been identified pending his autopsy, is wearing black clothing in the photo, as well as a black backpack and black face mask.

The person of interest is wearing a red bandana as a face mask, a black baseball cap, a puffy black jacket and a long cross necklace.

"Investigators are seeking information from the public in relation to the identity and whereabouts of the person of interest, as well as the identity and movements of the victim leading up to the assault," police said in a news release.

"The motive for the assault remains unconfirmed at this time."

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with who can identity of the victim or the person of interest is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Police say if the death is confirmed to be a homicide, it would be Calgary's 23rd of the year.