East Windsor fire causes $250,000 in damages, 10 people displaced

Windsor fire officials say ten people are displaced following an electrical fire at a residence on Albert Road.

Fire crews were called to the 1000 block of Albert Road Friday around 12:15 p.m. for a report of a fire.

Officials asked the public to avoid the area after the fire was upgraded.

Crews quickly had the blaze under control and eventually out in about one hour.

An investigator attended the scene and determined the cause to be electrical.

Fire officials say the blaze caused $250,000 in damages to the home.

There were no injuries in the fire, but 10 people are now displaced.