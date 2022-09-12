East Windsor house fire deemed suspicious, police launch arson investigation

Windsor police have launched an arson investigation into an east end house fire Sunday morning.

Police responded to the blaze around 7:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Benard Road.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire and fire crews had the fire out in about 20 minutes.

There didn’t appear to be extensive damage to the outside of the home.

Through investigation, police learned the fire may have been set intentionally.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance or dash cameras to check their footage from the evening of Saturday, Sept. 10 to 8 a.m. on Sunday for any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com