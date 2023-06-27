Eastbound 401 reopens following truck rollover

Injuries are reported as minor after a transport truck rolled on Highway 401.

Just before 1.a.m, OPP said a transport truck rolled over in the eastbound lanes near Union Road Southwold Township.

According to police, the crash happened when the truck swerved to avoid a crash with another vehicle.

A section of the eastbound Highway 401 was closed temporarily while officers investigated and the vehicle was removed. The highway has since been opened.