Eastbound Bishop Grandin closed due to surface heaving

Eastbound Bishop Grandin Boulevard is closed at Waverly Street due to surface heaving.

The Winnipeg Police Service confirmed the closure in a tweet Saturday evening.

The surface of westbound Chief Peguis Trail also experienced heaving, closing the median lane west of Henderson Highway.

The heaving comes as much as southern Manitoba is experiencing an extreme heat warning from Environment Canada.

On Friday, the province broke 14 different heat records.

