The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed Monday afternoon due to a crash.

The highway was shut down from Graham Road to Currie Road following a collision around 4 p.m. It reopened before 9 p.m.

No details of the crash have been released.

Cleared: #Closure #WestLorne #HWY401 East Graham Rd / Elgin County Road 76 - Eastbound Service Centre - Dutton, all lanes have reopened. #ONHwys

— 511Ontario (@511Ontario) May 18, 2021