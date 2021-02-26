The eastbound lane of Highway 17 has reopened following a collision, the Ontario Provincial Police said Friday afternoon.

Original story:

A collision Friday afternoon has closed one lane of Highway 17, the Ontario Provincial Police said.

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. near Regional Road 55 in Sudbury

"An eastbound vehicle collided with an eastbound commercial motor vehicle, causing the east traffic to be backed up," OPP Const. Rob Lewis said in an email.

"The highway has one eastbound lane closed to clean up debris."

Two people have been sent to Health Sciences North with minor injuries, Lewis said. The collision is still under investigation.

