Eastbound lanes of Hwy. 1 reopen after 30-vehicle pileup due to poor weather

The eastbound lanes of Highway 1 have been reopening between Medicine Hat and Brooks after a multi-vehicle collision and adverse weather conditions caused a stretch of road to be closed Monday afternoon.

Police said crews are working to reopen the westbound lanes as well and driving conditions remain quite poor in the area.

The Cypress County Twitter account posted as many as 30 vehicles are involved in the crash,which happened near Range Road 105, about 200 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

No injuries were reported.

Travel in the area is not recommended.

Updated information on highway conditions can be found on the 511Alberta website.

