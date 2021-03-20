The Easter Bunny was taking advantage of the nice weather on Saturday and made an appearance in New Dundee for the area's annual egg-stravaganza.

Families who came by the drive-thru event stayed in their cars and stopped by several stations to receive Easter eggs as well as candy bars, balloons, and more.

"We really wanted to put on an event for families to celebrate some normalcy within the community," said Wilmot Township councilor Angie Hallman. "We've invited families to come and wave hi to the Easter Bunny and take home some goodies."

The event is expected to replace the traditional Easter egg hunt that likely won't be taking place this year due to pandemic restrictions.

Donations to the Wilmot Family Resource Centre were also collected at the event.