Easter Bunny makes early stop in North Bay

It was a hoppy Saturday in the city with a famous guest making a stop one week before Easter.

The city of North Bay held a COVID-19 safe drive-thru event at Memorial Gardens from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. helping residents of all ages get into the festive spirit.

“I think it’s important just because there’s a lot of things that we cannot do during this time,” said city councillor Johanne Brousseau.

“We didn’t have the Santa Claus Parade, we’re missing out on stuff, so to acknowledge that this is an exciting event for children. If you remember back when, we were always looking forward for those chocolate and the Easter Bunny to arrive on Easter Sunday so this is a prep for it.”

North Bay Police officers were also on hand helping to direct the steady line of one-way traffic through the south parking lot.

The area was done up with colourful balloons, plastic eggs and loud music for the guests to really dive into the experience without leaving the safety of their vehicle.

The COVID-19 safe drive-thru event at Memorial Gardens in North Bay was done up with colourful balloons, plastic eggs and loud music for the guests to really dive into the experience without leaving the safety of their vehicle. March 27/21 (Alana Pickrell/CTV News Northern Ontario)

“So far it’s very successful,” said Brousseau.

“I can tell you that we’re not even half way through it and we’ve had over 200 cars drive by.”

CTV News talked to several of the young attendees on hand who were excited to wave to the bunny and share what they are most looking forward to next weekend.

“The bunny! I’m excited for the eggs! I’m excited about hunting for eggs,” said one group of three who were on hand Saturday morning.

Another four-year-old who was wearing a pink bunny mask said she was most excited to “find the eggs” and it was good to see the bunny up close and personal.

Another little girl who came dressed in a festive headband was excited for a healthier alternative.

“Eating a carrot,” she said from her car window during the event.

It was a steady line of smiles and waves as the cars drove through for a glimpse of the bunny.

The city of North Bay held a COVID-19 safe drive-thru event at Memorial Gardens from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. helping residents of all ages get into the festive spirit. March 27/21 (Alana Pickrell/CTV News Northern Ontario)

“I think the children are very excited and they’re happy to come by,” said Brousseau.

“I’m sure they’re going to be looking forward to that Easter hunt in their back yards next week.”

Meanwhile as the city starts to get into the holiday spirit, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is asking people to keep the egg hunt to your family only, no matter what colour zone the city is in.

“The province strongly advises that you stay home as much as possible, avoid social gatherings, limit close contacts to those you live with or if you live alone, limited close contacts to one unique close contact household,” said Dr. Carol Zimbalatti.

“It is important people consider this general advise while planning their Easter activities and their April breaks. We ask that you do not host family gatherings with individuals you do not live with. Plan to celebrate the holiday with alternatives gatherings such as a virtual dinner or an Easter egg hunts limited to people within your household.”