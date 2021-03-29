Easter food drive brings in more than 1,500lbs of food for Alliston food bank

Over just six hours, members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police Auxiliary Unit collected nearly 1,500lbs of food in preparation for the Easter holidays in Alliston and New Tecumseth.

On Saturday, Auxilary members were located at several storefront entrances, including Zehrs and Giant Tiger collecting non-perishables, cash, and gift certificates which will be donated to The Good Sheppard Food Bank in Alliston to assist with the increased demand over the holiday.

"We would like to thank the generous members of our community for helping to contribute to make every families' Easter meal a special one," Nottawasaga OPP Auxilary Staff Sergeant Andy McDougall said in a release.

"With the last year being what it has been, many people have fallen on tough times, and your generosity is very much appreciated. We certainly wouldn't have been able to do this without the tremendous support of members of our community. Thank you!"

Auxilary members also collected more than $620 in cash donations.