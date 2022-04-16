Easter Saturday weather: Clouds in the afternoon and a bit cool
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
A cooler than average Easter weekend is in store for Ottawa this year.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital includes a sunny Saturday morning, with clouds moving in by the afternoon, and a high of 8 C, about three degrees cooler than average.
A chance of showers is in the evening forecast, changing to flurries as the temperature drops overnight to a low of around 0 C.
There could be a few flurries early Easter Sunday as well (which may serve to hide any eggs). Sunday's high is also 8 C.
Monday is looking cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 9 C.
Tuesday's outlook is rainy with a high of 6 C.
