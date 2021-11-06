Easter Seals hosts Fanfare Festival

Easter Seals Ontario (Windsor-Essex) has teamed up with Cartoon Kingdom and LiUNA 625 for a pop culture and sports weekend event.

"As a proud supporter of Easter Seals, we are ecstatic to once again showcase our support through our brand and people to help kids with physical disabilities," says Cartoon Kingdom Co-Owner, Arlen Mifflin.

The spectacle is being held at the Holiday Inn & Suites where visitors have the opportunity to meet voice actors, like Will Brisbin, the voice of Ryder from Paw Patrol, TV celebrities, comic creators while enjoying sports attractions, games and entertainment.

Easter Seals Ontario has championed kids with disabilities for nearly 100 years with programs.

Easter Seals’ development officer, Jeremy Renaud hopes to raise 75,000 dollars this weekend for the organization.

"The money will 100 percent go to the mobility and equipment funding program. So if we have a family member or a friend that has a son or daughter that cannot enjoy their quality of life. If it’s through the provision of a power wheelchair, a stander, a commode. There’s something we can do to connect the dots and provide them a platform so they live with a greater sense of independence, mobility and freedom," says Renaud.

For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit their website.