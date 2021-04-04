Easter Sunday services observed virtually for 2nd year in a row

Easter Sunday usually means heading to church for those who celebrate the Christian holiday, but because of COVID-19, many have been forced to attend services online for the second year in a row.

St. Andrew's United Church in Moose Jaw said ‘going virtual’ has allowed more people to see its services.

"We have folks that have never been to church and probably would never go to church… but watching online is far less intimidating.” Jim Tenford, the reverend at St. Andrew’s United Church said. “People have really been appreciating this.”

Easter Sunday is an important day the Christian faith and churches have been working hard to find creative ways to lift people’s spirits during the pandemic.

"On Easter Sunday morning, we try to pack as much colour and brightness onto the screen to lift up hope and to name where we find hope in ourselves," Cameron Fraser, the minister at Knox-Metropolitan United Church said.

The Government of Saskatchewan urged residents to take extreme care over the Easter weekend.

“If they are getting together, we ask them to be very diligent because it doesn't take much for to spread through a family spread through a household,” said Paul Merriman, the province’s health minister.

Within the Regina zone, indoor private gatherings are limited to immediate households. People who live alone and single parents of minors are allowed to meet with one consistent household of less than five people.

The province strongly suggested all Saskatchewan families consider virtual gatherings.