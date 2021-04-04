Easter Sunday shooting in Coquitlam neighbourhood sends man to hospital

Police in Coquitlam are investigating a shooting that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries Sunday morning.

Coquitlam RCMP told CTV News Vancouver officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Howie Avenue and Gatensbury Street around 11 a.m.

Multiple 911 callers reported that shots had been fired and a man was bleeding in the street, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the injured man, who was taken to hospital.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News two ambulances and a supervisor were dispatched to the scene, and one patient was transported to hospital.

Police said their investigation is in its very early stages, adding they don't yet know the victim's identity, meaning it's too early to say what the motivation for the shooting may have been, or whether it was targeted.

The Easter Sunday shooting is the third in the city in less than a week.

On Monday, March 29, police were called to a shooting incident in the Maillardville neighbourhood, where they found one man with serious injuries, who was taken to hospital.

Then, on Wednesday, March 31, police were called to a condo building near the Burnaby-Coquitlam border for reports of shots fired during a dispute between two men.

One of the men pulled out pepper spray, while the other pulled out a gun, according to a witness.

Police said one person was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries in that incident.

So far, police have not given any indication that any of the three incidents are connected to each other.