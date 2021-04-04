Easter Weekend appointments at vaccination clinic in North Bay booked up

North Bay’s vaccine clinic taking place at Memorial Gardens this Easter long weekend has now filled up with appointments.

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is working to fill the limited appointments available for other clinics that are currently scheduled throughout the Nipissing and Parry Sound Districts.

At this time, the Health Unit is not placing names on a waiting list for clinics that are not yet scheduled.

Individuals born in 1951 or before can now book an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine online by using the provincial booking system.

Appointments for these individuals can also be made by phone this weekend and Easter Monday by calling the health unit at 1-800-563-2808 and choosing option 4.

The health unit also adds that a limited number of pharmacies in the district will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccines to individuals 55 or older (born in 1966 or before).

This comes after Ontario announced that it is expanding the list of pharmacies and primary care locations who will be offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to individuals aged 55 and over.

The following pharmacies will be offering vaccination:

Shoppers Drug Mart (Parry Sound)

Wal-Mart Pharmacy (North Bay)

Northern Shores Pharmacy (North Bay)

Loblaw Pharmacy (Sturgeon Falls)

While the province-wide shutdown guidelines state individuals cannot travel outside their house for non-essential reasons, getting vaccinated is deemed essential.

However, the health unit strongly discouraging people from traveling between health unit regions to obtain a vaccine.

Roughly 18,000 doses have been administered in the health unit’s district.