Easter weekend saw almost 600 charges laid on northern roadways

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were busy in the region over the Easter long weekend educating the public and enforcing traffic laws, to keep our roadways safe.

The annual traffic initiative focusing on seatbelt safety, which took place from April 7 to April 10, saw officers out on patrol all over the northeast region.

“Most motorists were observed wearing their seatbelts and driving safely, however a heavy police presence on the highways wasn't enough to deter a minority of drivers who continue to engage in unsafe driving behaviour,” said police in a news release Wednesday.

During the campaign, officers in northeastern Ontario, investigated two fatal collisions that claimed the lives of three people – one involving a snowmobile and the other involving to commercial vehicles.

Preliminary reports show a total of 1,280 traffic stops were conducted and almost 600 charges were laid in the region over the long weekend; including 37 seatbelt violations, five stunt driving charges, 306 speeding charges, nine impaired driving charges, five distracted driving charges and 50 Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act violations.

“Road safety is everyone's responsibility. Do your part and focus on driving when you get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle,” said police.

“We want everyone to arrive home safely.”