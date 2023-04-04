Easter Weekend STEM cell search could help save life of 7-year old Windsor girl
This Easter weekend takes on an extra important meaning for a local nurse and her daughter - and the public can help.
Heidi Dudzianiec is a registered practical nurse (RPN) at Windsor Regional Hospital. Her seven-year-old daughter Zoe is in urgent need of a stem cell donor — and match.
Zoe has a very rare bone marrow disorder called diamond blackfan anemia. The disorder affects less than one per cent of the global population.
The public will have the chance to volunteer to provide a cheek swab donation at the Sunny Britches Acres Farm in Cottam’s “meet the Easter bunny” fun family events.
The events will take place this Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
One swab could save Zoe's life. It could save others, too.
Once swabbed -- the information enters a database that could help others in need in the future.
Canadian Blood Services will be on site to educate the public about donor opportunities.
Learn more about Zoe Dudzianiec online.
