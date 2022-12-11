Eastern Canada to see 'significant' snow and heavy winds, Environment Canada says
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement and winter storm watch for several areas on the East Coast.
The agency says significant snowfall and strong winds are expected in parts of New Brunswick, including the Acadian Peninsula, Kent County, Moncton and the southeastern part of the province.
Environment Canada says those areas could see snowfall of up to 15 centimetres, with wind gusts reaching 80 kilometres per hour starting Tuesday night and through Wednesday afternoon.
The weather agency says a winter storm watch is in effect for several areas in Nova Scotia including Antigonish County, Pictou County, Sydney Metro and Cape Breton County starting Monday night until overnight Tuesday.
It says parts of the province could see heavy, wet snow totaling up to 20 centimetres or more, with accompanying winds of up to 80 kilometres per hour.
Environment Canada says Prince Edward Island's Kings County, Queens County and Prince County could also see snowfall of up to 20 centimetres with winds reaching 80 kilometres per hour starting Tuesday into Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2022.
-
N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, increase in cases, small drop in hospitalizationsNew Brunswick is reporting seven new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly report Tuesday.
-
These ski resorts are ready to open for the seasonSki resorts across the region have been waiting for temperatures to drop to open the slopes to winter enthusiasts, and Mother Nature is providing this week.
-
Northern Ont. couple win lottery for third time, prize winnings up to $1.5MThe wins just keep coming for an Elliot Lake, Ont., couple, who won the lottery for the third time recently, taking home $250,000 in the OLG’s Instant Crossword Deluxe.
-
Man who murdered his wife on busy Winnipeg street granted day paroleA man convicted of murdering his wife in broad daylight on a busy Winnipeg street nearly three decades ago has been granted day parole despite documents saying he has a moderate to high risk to re-offend.
-
'Our resources are being put to the test': 10 shootings reported in Edmonton in first 2 weeks of DecemberThe Edmonton Police Service is investigating 10 separate shootings that have happened since Nov. 30.
-
P.E.I. utility Maritime Electric estimates cost of hurricane Fiona at $35 millionPrince Edward Island's electric utility says it will cost about $35 million to repair damage to the company's distribution system caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Man found dead after near-crash accidentally killed himself: Calgary policeCalgary police are shedding some light on the bizarre circumstances surrounding a weekend death that happened after a fight between two drivers.
-
Some Ottawa residents won't be home for holidays due to damage from May stormSome Ottawa residents are going to be away from their homes over the holidays because they're still battling with insurance companies to pay for damage caused by a windstorm in the spring.
-
Two housecleaners wanted for fraud after stealing cheques: Windsor policeWindsor police are asking for the public’s help finding two females wanted for fraud after allegedly stealing cheques from a home.