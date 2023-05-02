Eastern Ontario camp counsellor facing sex assault charges

Ontario Provincial Police have laid sexual assault charges against a 48-year-old former camp counsellor in eastern Ontario.

The alleged incidents occurred in August 2021 at a summer camp in North Frontenac, OPP confirmed.

An investigation began in late 2022 and the accused was arrested last week.

Sean Jackson, 48, known at the camp as "Rocker Sean", according to police, is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a person with disabilities, uttering threats, and failing to comply with a release order.

He has been held in custody for a bail hearing, police said.

The charges have not been proven in court.

OPP is asking anyone with information related to this investigation who hasn’t spoken with investigators to contact the Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

PREVIOUS CHARGES

Last year, Peel police charged Jackson with child pornography, sexual assault, and voyeurism offences.

Peel police said the suspect had worked at Camp Kennebec in Arden, Ont., about 90 km north of Kingston. The camp specializes in youth, teens, and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

OPP refused to name the camp where the alleged 2021 incidents took place.

In an email to CTV News Ottawa, Camp Kennebec director Rob Deman said he could not comment on an ongoing police investigation but said the organization is fully cooperating with police.

"We were shocked and saddened to learn about these allegations," he wrote.

"For the past 56 years, Camp Kennebec has focused on the safety and wellbeing of campers as our utmost priority. We apply all required health and safety measures and adhere to camp accreditation standards at the provincial level, which include vulnerable sector and police checks, plus extensive annual training for all staff. We encourage anyone who has information to share to contact the Frontenac OPP at 613-372-1932."

He said camp management would continue to share information with the entire Camp Kennebec community as the situation allows.

--With files from CTV News Toronto's Katherine DeClerq.