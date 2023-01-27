Eastern Ontario community rallies behind family in need of a liver donor

The community of Smiths Falls, Ont. is rallying around a hockey family who is in dire need of a liver transplant for their husband and father, organizing fundraisers and helping to spread the word about becoming a donor.

The Craig family says they are on a mission to find a liver donor for Chris Craig.

"It's been a roller coaster and the ride's not over," said Chris' wife Bobbi-Jo. "It's a ride we won't forget and I think it's just a day by day for him right now."

Chris was diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, or PCS, when he was 16. He is currently in the Perth hospital due to complications from liver failure, a side effect of PCS.

The family is hoping a donor can be found soon in order to save his life.

"When you get a living donor it's a two to three month wait, whereas if you're waiting for a deceased liver, it could be years," Bobbi-Jo said. "We are now in the process of trying to stabilize him to have the transplant that he needs."

Chris's son Connor recently went through the process in Toronto to donate part of his liver, but found out after testing he was not a match, even though they shared the same blood type of O+.

"We were probably an hour away from Toronto, I got a call and they informed me that I was not a match to donate to my father," he said. "Very emotional, and it was tough news to take."

Now the family wants to raise awareness to show that the process of becoming a donor is not that hard.

"We really didn't even know what the process was ourselves until we were in this situation," Bobbi-Jo said. "The first step is just getting your blood work done, making sure you're a blood type match to someone that you want to donate to."

"Anyone from 16 to 60 can apply to be a donor as long as they have no other underlying health conditions," she added. "Other family members that have tried either don't have the same blood type or have other health problems themselves."

"It doesn't hurt to get tested to figure out your blood type because even if it's not to help my dad, you can help someone else going through the same thing," added Connor.

The Smiths Falls community is also getting behind the family, setting up fundraisers using the hashtag #doitforcraiger.

That includes an alumni game between the Ottawa Senators and the Smiths Falls Bears, the team that Connor captains.

"It just kind of came up as an idea at the kitchen table and it's just snowballed," said Chris Grundy, a family friend.

"You say the Ottawa Senators and you think of the big NHL team and we're a small-town Ontario and there was no hesitation," he added. "Smiths Falls Bears organization has jumped on board with both feet, they've been tremendous. The community has been tremendous on supporting this cause."

A silent auction will be held at the game, scheduled for Feb. 19, and will include signed NHL jerseys and box seats for the Senators game on Feb. 28.

"It was really touching for them just to jump on and there was no questions, it was like when and where? We're going to be there," Grundy said. "It's pretty overwhelming; it's been a very interesting way to see how the community comes together."

The Craig family says all the support gives them the strength to keep going, and the hope that a donor will soon be found.

"If you have the chance to help someone, you should try your best to do it because it goes a long way," Connor said. "Even if it wasn't for a liver, you could save someone's life."

"The circumstance that we are in is challenging, but it also shows how loved we are and how much support we have and I think that's a blessing," added Bobbi-Jo.

"People that we don't know have reached out and done fundraisers for us. There's little things popping up all over the place that we don't even know of," she said.

The proceeds raised will cover costs for the family associated with Chris's stay in a Toronto hospital, and for medication after the transplant is successful.

"If you know anyone that can donate or if you want to look into donation yourself, whether it's a living donor or even just being a deceased donor, you can do it online," Bobbi-Jo said.

"There are so many people out there waiting for organs and it is a lifesaver."

Those interested in becoming a donor, a link to the living donor program can be found here.

Upcoming fundraisers for the Craig Family

Horseshoe tournament at the Toledo Legion on Feb. 4.

Ottawa Senators vs. Smiths Falls Bears alumni game on Feb. 19.

A dance at the Smiths Falls Curling Club on March 18.