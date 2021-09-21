Eastern Ontario: Conservatives win five seats, Liberals win two across the region

There is no change in the electoral landscape in eastern Ontario after the 44th general election.

The Conservative Party won five ridings across eastern Ontario, while the Liberal Party won two seats.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the election results in Eastern Ontario.

GLENGARRY-PRESCOTT-RUSSELL

Francis Drouin will be heading back to Parliament Hill.

The Liberal Party incumbent was re-elected in the riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell, receiving 45.3 per cent of the vote (as of 1:40 a.m.)

Conservative Party candidate Susan McArthur received 33.6 per cent of the vote, while NDP candidate Konstantine Malakos received 10.9 per cent of the vote.

This will be Drouin’s third term in office representing the riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell. Drouin was first elected as MP in 2015.

HASTINGS-LENNOX AND ADDINGTON

Conservative Party candidate Shelby Kramp-Neuman will represent the riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington in the new session of Parliament.

Kramp-Neuman won the riding, receiving 45.1 per cent of the vote (as of 1:40 a.m.).

Liberal Party candidate Mike Bossio received 34.3 per cent of the vote, while NDP candidate Matilda Debues received 11.4 per cent of the vote.

Outgoing Independent MP Derek Sloan was the Conservative Party candidate in the riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington in the 2019 before he was removed from the party’s caucus.

KINGSTON AND THE ISLANDS

Liberal Party incumbent Mark Gerretsen has been re-elected for a third term on Parliament Hill.

Gerretsen won the riding of Kingston and the Islands, receiving 39.8 per cent of the vote (as of 1:40 a.m.)

NDP candidate Vic Sahai received 30.1 per cent of the vote, while Conservative Party candidate Gary Ooosterhof received 23.9 per cent of the vote.

Gerretsen was first elected the Liberal MP for the riding of Kingston and the Islands since 2015.

LANARK-FRONTENAC-KINGSTON

Conservative MP Scott Reid has won an eighth federal election.

The Conservative Party candidate was re-elected in the riding of Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, receiving 48 per cent of the vote (as of 1:40 a.m.).

Liberal Party candidate Michelle Foxton received 26.5 per cent of the vote, while NDP candidate Steve Garrison received 16.2 per cent of the vote.

Reid has represented the riding since 2000, first as an Alliance MP and then a Conservative MP.

LEEDS-GRENVILLE-THOUSAND ISLANDS AND RIDEAU LAKES

Conservative Party incumbent Michael Barrett has been re-elected for a third term.

Barrett won the riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, receiving 51.2 per cent of the vote (as of 1:40 a.m.).

Liberal Party candidate Roberta Abbott received 24.4 per cent of the vote, while NDP candidate Michelle Taylor received 14.9 per cent of the vote.

Barrett has represented the riding since winning a 2018 byelection.

RENFREW-NIPISSING-PEMBROKE

Conservative Party incumbent Cheryl Gallant has been re-elected for an eighth term in office.

The veteran MP won the riding of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke, receiving 49.8 per cent of the vote (as of 1:40 a.m.).

NDP candidate Jodie Primeau received 20.8 per cent of the vote, while Liberal Party candidate Cyndi Mills received 19.1 per cent of the vote.

Gallant has represented the riding of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke.

STORMONT-DUNDAS-SOUTH GLENGARRY

Conservative Party incumbent Eric Duncan has been re-elected for a second term on Parliament Hill.

Duncan won the riding of Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry, receiving 55.5 per cent of the vote (as of 1:40 a.m.).

Liberal Party candidate Denis Moquin received 23.5 per cent of the vote, while NDP candidate Trevor Kennedy received 11 per cent of the vote.

Duncan is the former mayor of the township of North Dundas. He has represented the riding of Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry since 2019.