Eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing 4 people to stand trial
An eastern Ontario doctor charged in the deaths of four people will stand trial.
Officials at the L'Orignal Courthouse confirm Dr. Brian Nadler was committed to stand trial after a preliminary hearing this week.
Nadler was initially charged with first-degree murder in March 2021 in connection to the death of Albert Poidinger, 89, at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.
Last August, Nadler was charged with three new counts of first-degree murder in connection to the deaths of Claire Briere, 80, of Rigaud, Que.; Lorraine Lalande, 79, of Hawkesbury, Ont.; and Judith Lungulescu, 93, of East Hawkesbury Township, Ont.
Nadler's lawyers have said their client maintains his innocence.
Nadler is scheduled to appear in court on May 26.
With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond
