Eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder has case put over to May

The case of an eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder in the death of a man at a hospital has been adjourned for two weeks.

Police have accused Dr. Brian Nadler of killing 89-year-old Albert Poidinger, who lived in Point-Claire, Que.

Police say they are investigating the doctor in connection with several other deaths at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.

Nadler's lawyer says his client maintains his innocence in the face of one count of first-degree murder.

Crown attorney Robin Flumerfelt says prosecutors are continuing to provide disclosure to the defence, but notes that the investigation remains ongoing.

Police say they were called to the hospital on March 25, after which Poidinger was declared dead and officers arrested Nadler.

Nadler is scheduled to next appear in court on May 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2021.