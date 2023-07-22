Eastern Ontario driver charged with stunt driving asks for break to avoid insurance rate hike, OPP says

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver dropped for stunt driving in North Stormont asked the officer for a "break" from the ticket to avoid higher insurance rates.

Officers observed the driver going 54 km/h over the speed limit on County Road 13 on Saturday, police said. The speed limit is 80 km/h on County Road 13.

"The driver asked for a 'break' because he just got out of high insurance rates…wonder why," the OPP said on Twitter.

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

This driver asked for a “break” because he just got out of high insurance rates… wonder why…

Charged with #StuntDriving by #SDGOPP after stopped driving 54 km/h over the limit - CR 13, @NorthStormont. #SlowDown ^dh pic.twitter.com/VIwiRr4R7J