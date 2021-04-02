Eastern Ontario expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents 70 and older

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has opened up COVID-19 vaccination appointments for residents aged 70 and older.

Starting Friday, residents in Eastern Ontario born in 1951 or earlier can book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine using Ontario's online booking system. Individuals who require assistance with booking can call the provincial vaccine information line at 1-888-999-6488.

The health unit says in accordance with the latest COVID-19 recommendations, those booking will be given appointments for first and second doses, 16 weeks apart.

Vaccinations will be available by appointment only at clinics in the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry, Prescott-Russell and the city of Cornwall. Alternate arrangements will be made for individuals who notify the health unit of barriers preventing them from physically going to a clinic.

The Ontario government announced Thursday that 34 pharmacies in Ottawa and three across the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine. Click here for information on the pharmacies.

What you need to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine

The Ontario government says when booking an appointment, you will be asked for the following information:

Government of Ontario green photo health card

Birth date

Postal code

Email address or phone number

At the time of booking, eligible individuals will schedule their first and second vaccination appointments