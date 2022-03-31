Eastern Ontario health-care workers celebrate lottery win
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Two health care workers in Eastern Ontario are celebrating a $700,000 lottery win.
Tamera Webb and Melissa Berry won the top prize with Instant Supreme 7. The longtime players and first-time winners told OLG when they picked up their winnings they were in “complete disbelief.”
Webb and Berry say they plan to invest their winnings.
The winning ticket was bought at Barriefield Convenience on Highway 15 in Kingston.
Vars resident turns $1 into $100,000
F-Vianney Beauchamp matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the Dec 4, 2021 draw to win $100,000.
Encore can be played in conjunction with most other lottery games for an extra $1.
Beauchamp’s winning ticket was bought at Metro on Walkley Road in Ottawa.
